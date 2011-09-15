UPDATE 1-Wright Medical agrees to extended monitoring agreement

(Follows alerts)

Sept 15 Wright Medical Group Inc said it voluntarily agreed to be monitored by federal authorities for another 12 months, following a breach of the terms of an existing deal with prosecutors.

The company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice last September following of a probe of its consulting arrangements with orthopedic surgeons.

The agreement originally called for the company to adopt compliance procedures and accept federal monitoring for 12 months.

But on May 5, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (USAO) said it believed the company had knowingly and willfully committed at least two breaches of material provisions of the DPA.

As part of the extension of the monitoring deal, the USAO agreed not to take any additional action at this time.

The DPA will now expire on Sept. 29, 2012.

In April, the orthopedic device maker's Chief Executive Gary Henley resigned and its chief technology officer was fired, which analysts said was linked to the DPA.

Shares of the company, which earlier Thursday announced a 6 percent cut in its workforce, closed up 2 percent at $14.95 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)