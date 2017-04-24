Activist investor Elliott discloses stake in WS Atkins

LONDON, April 24 U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors said on Monday it had a 6.8 percent in British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins, a regulatory filing showed.

Last week, Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin Group agreed to buy WS Atkins for 2,080 pence a share, in a deal valuing the company at $2.67 billion.

Atkins shares were trading above that price in late Monday trading, last up 0.6 percent at 2,113 pence. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Simon Jessop)