CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times

Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.

CH2M made the approach for Atkins at a senior level, although it is unclear how far talks developed, the newspaper reported.

Atkins said last year that plans by both the UK government and new U.S. President Donald Trump to increase infrastructure spending would benefit the company in the medium term. nL4N1DI2Y7

WS Atkins and CH2M were not available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)