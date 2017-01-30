UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
CH2M made the approach for Atkins at a senior level, although it is unclear how far talks developed, the newspaper reported.
Atkins said last year that plans by both the UK government and new U.S. President Donald Trump to increase infrastructure spending would benefit the company in the medium term. nL4N1DI2Y7
"It is our policy not to comment on rumour and speculation," Atkins said in response to an inquiry by Reuters, while CH2M was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.