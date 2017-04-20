UPDATE 2-Canada's SNC-Lavalin to buy WS Atkins in C$3.6 bln deal

(Adds CEO remarks from conference call)
By Allison Lampert
April 20 Canadian engineering and construction
company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday said it would
buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins Plc
for C$3.6 billion ($2.67 billion), firming up an
indicative offer it made earlier this month.
SNC-Lavalin's offer of 2080 pence ($26.66) per share in cash
is the same as the indicative offer Atkins disclosed on April 3.
It represents a 35.1 percent premium to Atkin's closing price on
March 31.
“This acquisition is fully aligned with our stated growth
strategy of becoming a recognized E&C (engineering and
construction) powerhouse,” Neil Bruce, chief executive of
Montreal-based SNC, said on a conference call.
The combination creates a global company specializing in
professional services and project management with C$12.1 billion
in revenues and 53,000 employees.
Bruce said the deal would boost SNC’s position in its
nuclear, rail and transportation and infrastructure core
businesses, while reducing its exposure to oil and gas.
Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
(CDPQ), SNC's biggest shareholder, will extend a loan of C$1.5
billion ($1.11 billion) to SNC and buy C$400 million ($297.00
million) of equity in the company to help finance the
acquisition.
The loan will be secured by the value and cash flows of
SNC-Lavalin's interest in the Highway 407 ETR project in
Ontario, CDPQ said separately.
SNC said its funding will also include an C$800 million
($594.00 million) public bought-deal offering.
The deal is expected to generate about C$120 million in cost
savings, including C$90 million ($66.83 million) from Atkins and
C$30 million ($22.28 million) from SNC, through efforts such as
eliminating corporate costs and consolidating offices, Bruce
said.
RBC was SNC's financial adviser, while Norton Rose Fulbright
provided legal counsel.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of
2017, SNC said.
($1 = 0.7802 pounds)
($1 = 1.3468 Canadian dollars)
