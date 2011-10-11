Wall St Journal Europe publisher quits over ethics

Oct 11 The publisher of the Wall Street Journal's Europe edition, Andrew Langhoff, has resigned over ethical issues raised by the newspaper's relationship with a Dutch consultancy.

The paper, which is owned by News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones unit, said in a statement on Tuesday its circulation department had entered into a broad business agreement with Executive Learning Partnership that "could give the impression that news coverage can be influenced by commercial relationships."

Dow Jones said Langhoff had ultimate responsibility and opted to resign.

"We no longer have a relationship with ELP. Because Dow Jones has zero tolerance for even the appearance of a breach of ethical standards," Dow Jones said in a statement.

It said the paper has posted a clarification on two WSJ Europe Special Report articles related to the matter.

The clarification says that the articles were written in connection with a now-expired agreement between the Circulation Department of The Wall Street Journal Europe and Executive Learning Partnership that wasn't disclosed to readers.

A Dow Jones spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

News Corp and Dow Jones are especially sensitive to any appearance of impropriety or ethical missteps following the fallout from the phone hacking at its UK tabloid News of the World, which was closed down in July.

Langhoff, who became publisher of WSJ Europe in January 2009, based in London, had previously been the chief executive of newspaper publisher Ottaway.

