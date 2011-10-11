Wall St Journal Europe publisher quits over ethics

Oct 11 The publisher of the Wall Street
Journal's Europe edition, Andrew Langhoff, has resigned over
ethical issues raised by the newspaper's relationship with a
Dutch consultancy.
The paper, which is owned by News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones
unit, said in a statement on Tuesday its circulation department
had entered into a broad business agreement with Executive
Learning Partnership that "could give the impression that news
coverage can be influenced by commercial relationships."
Dow Jones said Langhoff had ultimate responsibility and
opted to resign.
"We no longer have a relationship with ELP. Because Dow
Jones has zero tolerance for even the appearance of a breach of
ethical standards," Dow Jones said in a statement.
It said the paper has posted a clarification on two WSJ
Europe Special Report articles related to the matter.
The clarification says that the articles were written in
connection with a now-expired agreement between the Circulation
Department of The Wall Street Journal Europe and Executive
Learning Partnership that wasn't disclosed to readers.
A Dow Jones spokeswoman did not immediately respond to
requests for further details.
News Corp and Dow Jones are especially sensitive to any
appearance of impropriety or ethical missteps following the
fallout from the phone hacking at its UK tabloid News of the
World, which was closed down in July.
Langhoff, who became publisher of WSJ Europe in January
2009, based in London, had previously been the chief executive
of newspaper publisher Ottaway.
Dow Jones is a competitor to Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO).
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Richard Chang)