WTO to arbitrate on U.S. sanctions in Airbus case

| GENEVA
GENEVA Dec 22 The World Trade
Organization launched an arbitration process on Thursday to
examine a U.S. claim for up to $10 billion of sanctions against
the European Union in a dispute over subsidies for Airbus
planes.
The arbitration process is the latest step in the world's
biggest trade dispute, which has dissolved into an increasingly
complex legal battle between the United States and the EU on
behalf of aircraft giants Boeing and Airbus.
Although the arbitration process has been triggered, nothing
may happen until the two sides have exhausted other legal
avenues.
Many trade experts expect the two sides, which each accuse
the other of unfairly supporting its own plane maker, to attempt
to negotiate a settlement as the legal appeals and
counter-appeals become more and more entangled.
In the latest round of the dispute, the WTO told the EU to
stop all illegal subsidies for Airbus by Dec. 1. The EU claimed
to have done so but the United States said it had not.
The U.S. side said on Dec. 9 that it wanted to impose
sanctions of $7-10 billion annually on the EU, a sum it said
represented the value of lost exports of U.S. large civil
aircraft because of illegal EU subsidies for Airbus.
The EU then challenged both the level and calculation of the
sanctions, triggering the arbitration process.