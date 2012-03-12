版本:
2012年 3月 13日

WTO says upholds most claims on Boeing subsidies

GENEVA, March 12 The World Trade Organization said on Monday it had upheld most of a ruling that Boeing received billions of dollars of subsidies to compete with Europe's Airbus, as both sides once again claimed victory in a long-running trade row.

The subsidies included at least $2.6 billion in assistance from space agency NASA, which the WTO's appellate body agreed had allowed the U.S. company to launch its modern 787 Dreamliner, causing "serious prejudice" to its European rival.

The ruling is the latest step in a seven-year dispute involving mutual claims of aid for the world's dominant planemakers and could theoretically lead to retaliation on both sides once the Geneva trade body's procedures are exhausted.

