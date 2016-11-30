France says U.S. must comply fast with WTO Boeing ruling

PARIS Nov 30 France said on Wednesday that the United States must comply with a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling this week against U.S. tax breaks for Boeing, and that failure to do so would give the EU legal basis for retaliatory measures.

The WTO said this week that a tax break from Washington state to help Boeing develop its new 777X jetliner was a prohibited subsidy, in a setback for the U.S. planemaker as it eyes victory in a parallel case against Airbus.

"The United States must quickly comply with the decision and put an end to these illegal measures," the French finance ministry said in a statement.

"If not, the European Union will have the legal grounds to adopt retaliatory measures concerning goods coming in from the United States," it added.

