WTO finds little harm in U.S. subsidies for Boeing in EU row

GENEVA, June 9 The United States failed to
remove illegal subsidies for planemaker Boeing, as
alleged in a trade complaint brought by the European Union, but
few of the subsidies hurt EU interests, a World Trade
Organization panel ruled on Friday.
The WTO panel found one U.S. subsidy programme, a business
and occupancy (B&O) tax rate reduction in the state of
Washington, totalling $325 million in 2013-2015, that had actual
adverse effects.
The damage to EU interests only related to three
single-aisle aircraft sales campaigns involving customers from
the United Arab Emirates, Canada and Iceland.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)