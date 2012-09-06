版本:
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala doesn't want to head WTO -ministry

ABUJA, Sept 6 Nigeria's Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is not interested in replacing Pascal Lamy as head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) when the Frenchman steps down in a year's time, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Okonjo-Iweala is not a candidate for the leadership of the WTO. She has also not expressed any interest whatsoever in the position," an emailed statement from the finance ministry said.

