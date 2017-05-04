Australia wins landmark WTO tobacco packaging case - Bloomberg

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
GENEVA May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.
It cited two people close to the situation as saying the panel had rejected a case made by Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Indonesia, which argued the laws constituted illegal barriers to trade.
The ruling is not expected to be published until July, but a confidential draft has been circulated to parties in the case, Bloomberg reported.
The four countries will have the chance to appeal.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.