Australia wins landmark WTO tobacco packaging case - Bloomberg

2017年 5月 4日

GENEVA May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.

It cited two people close to the situation as saying the panel had rejected a case made by Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Indonesia, which argued the laws constituted illegal barriers to trade.

The ruling is not expected to be published until July, but a confidential draft has been circulated to parties in the case, Bloomberg reported.

The four countries will have the chance to appeal.

