UPDATE 2-Australia wins landmark WTO tobacco packaging case - Bloomberg

By Tom Miles and Martinne Geller
GENEVA/LONDON May 4 A landmark Australian law
on restrictive tobacco packaging has been upheld at the World
Trade Organization after a five-year legal battle, Bloomberg
news reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the
situation.
The news is a blow to the tobacco industry as such a ruling
from the WTO has been widely anticipated as giving a green light
for other countries to roll out similar laws.
It could have wider implications if applied to packaging for
alcohol and junk food.
The Australian law goes much further than advertising bans
and graphic health warnings enforced in many other countries.
The rules, introduced in 2010, ban logos and
distinctive-coloured cigarette packaging in favour of drab olive
packets that look more like military or prison issue, with brand
names printed in small standardised fonts.
Tobacco firms said their trademarks were being infringed,
and Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Indonesia complained
at the WTO that the rules constituted an illegal barrier to
trade.
Although the WTO's final ruling is not expected until July,
a confidential draft said Australia's laws were a legitimate
public health measure, Bloomberg reported.
A WTO official confirmed the draft was sent to parties to
the dispute on Tuesday. "It's a confidential interim report ...
and we don't comment on confidential reports," he said.
Of the biggest international cigarette companies, Imperial
Brands' profits are most exposed to markets that may
implement plain packaging, said analysts at Jefferies.
Imperial's shares fell more than 2 percent, while Philip
Morris and British American Tobacco were up
slightly.
A spokeswoman for British American declined to comment on
the ruling until it was made public, but suggested the
complainants would keep fighting.
"As there is a high likelihood of an appeal by some or all
of the parties, it's important to note that this panel report is
not the final word on whether plain packaging is consistent with
international law," she said.
A spokeswoman for Japan Tobacco also declined to comment on
the ruling, but said the fact that the draft had been leaked was
disconcerting and a breach of WTO rules.
"Such breaches completely undermine the integrity of the
process, which has not yet run its full course," she said.
A spokesman for Imperial declined to comment and Philip
Morris, the world leader, was not immediately available.
DOMINO EFFECT?
The plodding pace of WTO decision-making prompted Australia,
which had the backing of the World Health Organization, to
complain that its challengers were deliberately stalling the
proceedings, producing a "regulatory chilling" effect on other
countries wishing to follow its example.
But since the challenge was made, many other countries began
exploring similar legislation, a sign that they expected the WTO
to rule in Australia's favour.
Britain, France and Hungary have gone ahead with their own
legislation, while Ireland, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand
and Belgium are among those considering it.
Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper told reporters on
Wednesday that she did not expect "a particularly significant
domino effect in terms of different markets adopting it".
But Jefferies analysts said on Thursday that an Australian
victory at the WTO would give other countries confidence they
could successfully pass similar measures, which could lead to
more action.
The key risk for investors is that disappearing brand equity
will erode pricing power, which is critical for sales and profit
growth in a market that is shrinking as more people quit the
deadly habit. In addition, plain packaging opens the door to
newer, cheaper rivals.
Big tobacco companies have argued that the impact of plain
packaging in Australia can not be adequately discerned from the
effect of a large excise tax increase. They also say it will
lead to growth of the illicit tobacco trade, partly because
plain packs are easier to counterfeit.
Reporting by Tom Miles and Martinne Geller
Stonestreet)