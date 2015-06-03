UPDATE 1-Ukraine drops WTO action against Australian tobacco-packaging laws

(Adds background, detail)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 3 Ukraine has suspended a case it
was pursuing through the World Trade Organization aimed at
overturning Australia's strict tobacco packaging laws, a WTO
panel of adjudicators said in a statement published on
Wednesday.
Ukraine asked the panel to suspend the proceedings on May 28
and said it will try to find a mutually agreed solution with
Australia, the statement said.
Honduras, Cuba, Indonesia and Dominican Republic are also
challenging Australia's tobacco packaging laws at the WTO. There
was no indication that their litigation would be affected.
A growing number of countries have said they plan to follow
Australia's 2010 step, banning flashy logos and
distinctive-coloured cigarette packaging in favour of drab olive
packets that look more like military or prison issue, with brand
names printed in small standardised fonts.
Tobacco firms say the rules infringe their trademarks, and
the WTO complainants say they constitute illegal barriers to
trade.
Public health advocates say standardised packaging heralds a
new era of tobacco control.
Both supporters and opponents say the legal battle could
have consequences beyond tobacco because similar rules could be
imposed on food judged unhealthy and alcohol if Australia wins.
Ukraine was the first of the five countries to challenge
Australia's laws at the WTO, even though it does not export
tobacco to Australia.
Health campaigners were perplexed by Ukraine's WTO suit
because it is also a party to the U.N.'s Framework Convention on
Tobacco Control and was one of the countries that backed
guidelines on how to implement the treaty, including enforcing
plain packaging.
British American Tobacco has previously said it was
helping meet Ukraine's legal costs in the WTO case against
Australia. Individual companies cannot pursue litigation via the
WTO.
Ukraine's move follows two other potential setbacks for the
tobacco industry: China's launch of a campaign to ban smoking in
public in Beijing, and an Ottawa court ruling that awarded more
than C$15 billion ($12 billion) in damages to Quebec smokers,
which tobacco firms are appealing.
Under WTO rules, Ukraine's suspension could last 12 months.
After that its right to return to the panel proceedings would
lapse.
The WTO adjudication panel has previously said it expected
to rule on the cases brought by the five complainants against
Australia in the first half of next year.
