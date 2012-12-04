版本:
WTO says U.S. must comply with meat-labeling ruling by May

Dec 4 The United States must bring its country-of-origin labeling rules into compliance with an earlier World Trade Organization ruling by May 23, 2013, according to a WTO decision on Tuesday, the Canadian government said.

The WTO ruled on June 29 that the U.S. meat labeling program unfairly discriminates against Canada and Mexico.

