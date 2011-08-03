UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore Q2 profit beats Street; ups FY output view

* Q2 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.49

* Q2 revenue up 41 pct

* Sees 2011 production 15.4-17.1 mmboe (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 - Aug 3 Gas-focused exploration and production company W&T Offshore Inc posted its seventh consecutive estimate-beating profit, helped by higher sales volume, and raised its production outlook for the year.

April-June net income doubled to $55.2 million, or 73 cents a share, from $27.9 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 71 cents a share.

Revenue rose 41 percent to $252.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents a share, on revenue of $228.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its full-year production forecast to 15.4-17.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 14.5-16.8 mmboe.

Houston-based W&T Offshore, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, is starting to buy properties onshore as it seeks to offset drying wells and tough drilling regulations offshore.

The company's shares closed at $26.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose slightly, by 4 cents, in after market trade. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)