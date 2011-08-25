UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore sees higher Q3 production, ups FY output view

Aug 25 Gas-focused exploration and production company W&T Offshore Inc forecast higher third-quarter production, helped by the acquisition of the Fairway Field and Yellowhammer plant from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

The Houston-based company also raised its full-year production forecast for the second time this year.

W&T now expects third-quarter production of 4.2-4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from its prior estimate of 3.9-4.3 mmboe.

For the full year, W&T expects production of 16-17.2 mmboe, compared with its earlier forecast of 15.4-17.1 mmboe.

In November, W&T said it bought or intends to buy interests in six producing fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from a unit of Shell for about $450 million in cash.

Earlier this month, the company posted its seventh consecutive estimate-beating profit helped by higher sales volume, and raised its production outlook for the year.

W&T shares closed at $19.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)