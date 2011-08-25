UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore sees higher Q3 production, ups FY output view

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Aug 25 Gas-focused exploration and production company W&T Offshore Inc forecast higher third-quarter production, helped by the acquisition of the Fairway Field and Yellowhammer plant from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).
The Houston-based company also raised its full-year production forecast for the second time this year.
W&T now expects third-quarter production of 4.2-4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from its prior estimate of 3.9-4.3 mmboe.
For the full year, W&T expects production of 16-17.2 mmboe, compared with its earlier forecast of 15.4-17.1 mmboe.
In November, W&T said it bought or intends to buy interests in six producing fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from a unit of Shell for about $450 million in cash.
Earlier this month, the company posted its seventh consecutive estimate-beating profit helped by higher sales volume, and raised its production outlook for the year.
W&T shares closed at $19.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: