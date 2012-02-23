UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

Feb 23 W&T Offshore Inc posted its ninth consecutive estimate-beating quarterly profit helped by higher oil and gas sales, and the gas-focused producer forecast higher output for the year.

Houston-based W&T Offshore expects 2012 output between 16.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 18.8 mmboe. Its 2011 production forecast was 16.7 mmboe to 17 mmboe.

One of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, W&T Offshore outlined a 2012 capital budget of $425 million, excluding acquisitions.

The company said it sold 4.6 mmboe during the fourth quarter, higher than the 3.8 mmboe sold last year.

Revenue increased 40 percent to $261.9 million.

Net income doubled to $46.1 million, or 61 cents per share, from $20.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 45 cents a share on revenue of $238.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

W&T shares closed at $24.77 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was up 1 percent in extended trade.