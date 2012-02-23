UPDATE 1-W&T Offshore 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

Feb 23 W&T Offshore Inc posted its
ninth consecutive estimate-beating quarterly profit helped by
higher oil and gas sales, and the gas-focused producer forecast
higher output for the year.
Houston-based W&T Offshore expects 2012 output between 16.9
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 18.8 mmboe. Its
2011 production forecast was 16.7 mmboe to 17 mmboe.
One of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of
Mexico, W&T Offshore outlined a 2012 capital budget of $425
million, excluding acquisitions.
The company said it sold 4.6 mmboe during the fourth
quarter, higher than the 3.8 mmboe sold last year.
Revenue increased 40 percent to $261.9 million.
Net income doubled to $46.1 million, or 61 cents per share,
from $20.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 45
cents a share on revenue of $238.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
W&T shares closed at $24.77 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange. The stock was up 1 percent in extended trade.