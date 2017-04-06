版本:
REFILE-WWE uses WrestleMania as blueprint for new city 'takeover' strategy

 (Refiles to correct attendance figure in 3rd paragraph.)
    By Tim Baysinger
    April 5 WWE Inc        , owner of the sports
entertainment spectacle WrestleMania, has launched a strategy to
stage all of its live touring franchises in one city at a time,
in a bid to cut costs and improve profitability.
    In addition to WrestleMania, the WWE will use its so-called
“takeover” strategy for other wrestling events like Summerslam,
Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble, providing a four-to-five
day live series each quarter. Still, WWE will need to
demonstrate it can continue to draw large crowds over the
multi-day stretch.    
    The WWE is coming off a weekend where it sold out five
consecutive nights in Orlando, including WrestleMania at the
Citrus Bowl, with records for that stadium's attendance of
75,245 fans and its revenue of $14.5 million.
    Over a five-day stretch that began last Friday the WWE
brought in more than 120,000 fans to the city. The other four
shows were at the Amway Center. 
    Previously, WWE would typically hold events that followed
one of their major events in nearby cities, as the quick
turnaround time does not allow them to travel far.    
    WWE's live event business is its third-largest source of
revenue, grossing $144.4M in 2016. Holding multiple live events 
in one location will increase profitability by streamlining
ticket sales and paring down costs, since the ring and set don’t
have be taken apart and moved, the company said.
    Robert Routh, an analyst for FBN Securities said WWE's plans
to stage multiple live events in one city may lift revenue, but
concluded it is too early to tell. 
    “The jury remains out on this,” he said.
    Putting on the extravagant shows is complicated. For
WrestleMania alone, 100 semi-tractor trailer trucks were needed
to ferry equipment to Orlando and two weeks were needed to
construct the set which included a super-sized ring. 
    WWE's live events are also key to growing overseas in
marketing including China, a market the WWE is eager to break
into.             
    Nearly a third of the WWE's $729 million in 2016 revenue
came from international, said chief brand officer Stephanie
McMahon. 
    Operating income for their live event business fell 15
percent in the fourth quarter to $6.2 million, while revenue
grew 17 percent to $38.6 million in the same period, mainly due
to 21 additional events since the previous year.
    "We are constantly evaluating that model,” McMahon said,
noting they want to stage more events in China to give more
exposure to the Chinese nationals they signed last year. “We’re
nowhere near the same kind of penetration that we are in other
markets."

 (Reporting by Tim Baysinger; editing by Anna Driver and Alden
Bentley)
