WW Grainger's August sales rise 10 percent

Sept 13 Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc's
sales grew 10 percent in August compared to a year
earlier on higher demand for heavy and light manufacturing
products.
Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, said average
daily sales increased 4 percent in its U.S. business in August.
Sales in its heavy and light manufacturing markets were up in
the high single digits, the company said.
Daily sales in Canada increased 12 percent in August while
those in the company's "other businesses" segment rose 85
percent.
Shares of the Chicago-based company, which competes with MSC
Industrial Direct Co and Fastenal Co, closed
at$206.78 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.