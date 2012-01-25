UPDATE 1-WW Grainger Q4 profit beats Street

* Q4 adj EPS $2.13 vs est $2.12

* Sales of $2.08 bln in line with est

* Gross profit margins up 180 basis points

* Reaffirms 2012 EPS outlook of $9.90-$10.65

Jan 25 Industrial maintenance and safety products supplier WW Grainger Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, as a rise in selling prices aided margins.

Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct and Fastenal, is considered an industrial bellwether. It sells everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches.

October-December net income rose to $148.5 million, or $2.04 a share, from $132.2 million, or $1.83 a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.13 per share.

Sales rose 14 percent to $2.08 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $2.12 a share, on revenue of $2.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $203.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.