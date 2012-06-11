版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 20:46 BJT

UPDATE 1-Grainger May sales up 13 pct

June 11 Industrial maintenance and safety products supplier WW Grainger Inc's sales grew 13 percent in May on higher demand from the U.S. natural resources and heavy manufacturing markets.

The industrial leader said daily sales in the United States - its largest market - rose 8 percent, while those in Canada increased 9 percent.

Sales in markets other than the two jumped 86 percent, mainly helped by a recent acquisition in Europe and strong growth in Japan and Colombia, the company said.

Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct and Fastenal, said daily sales growth so far this month is up in low double digits, but behind the growth in May.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $189.98 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐