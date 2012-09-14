Wyndham buys Shell Vacations for $102 mln

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
Sept 14 Hospitality company Wyndham Worldwide said one of its units has bought privately held vacation company Shell Vacations LLC for $102 million in cash.
Wyndham Vacation Ownership will also assume $153 million of Shell Vacations' debt.
Shell Vacations, founded in 1978, manages 19 resorts in North America.
The deal is expected to add to Wyndham's earnings immediately.
Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $53.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind