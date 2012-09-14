版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:04 BJT

Wyndham buys Shell Vacations for $102 mln

Sept 14 Hospitality company Wyndham Worldwide said one of its units has bought privately held vacation company Shell Vacations LLC for $102 million in cash.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership will also assume $153 million of Shell Vacations' debt.

Shell Vacations, founded in 1978, manages 19 resorts in North America.

The deal is expected to add to Wyndham's earnings immediately.

Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $53.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐