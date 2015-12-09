FTC, Wyndham settle lawsuit over data breaches

Dec 9 The Federal Trade Commission has settled a lawsuit accusing hotel group Wyndham Worldwide Corp of failing to properly safeguard customer information, in a case arising from three data breaches affecting more than 619,000 customers.

The consent order on Wednesday was filed with the federal court in Newark, New Jersey, 3-1/2 months after a federal appeals court in Philadelphia said the FTC had authority to regulate corporate cyber security.

The case was considered a test of FTC power to fill the void from Congress's failure to adopt wide-ranging legislation on data security.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)