New Issue-Wyndham Worldwide Corp sells $800 mln

Feb 27 Wyndham Worldwide Corp on Monday sold $800 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $600 million. JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, RBS, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.789 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.996 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/07/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 215 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.807 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.274 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/07/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS