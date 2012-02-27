版本:
New Issue-Wyndham Worldwide Corp sells $800 mln

Feb 27 Wyndham Worldwide Corp on
Monday sold $800 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $600 million.	
    JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, RBS, and Goldman Sachs were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 2.95 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.789   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.996 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/07/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 215 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.807   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.274 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/07/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

