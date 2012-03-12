版本:
New Issue-Wyndham Worldwide Corp adds $150 mln notes

March 12 Wyndham Worldwide Corp on
Monday added $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP	
	
AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.063   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  03/15/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

