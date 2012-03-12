New Issue-Wyndham Worldwide Corp adds $150 mln notes

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 Wyndham Worldwide Corp on Monday added $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.063 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.