Wynn Macau expects to have up to 60 VIP tables at new resort

MACAU Aug 17 Wynn Macau, the Macau unit owned by Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts expects to have 50-60 VIP gaming tables when it opens its newest resort next week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas mogul who is set to open Macau's most expensive property yet, was speaking ahead of the August 22 official open of its $4 billion resort. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry)