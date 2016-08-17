Wynn Macau expects to have up to 60 VIP tables at new resort

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MACAU Aug 17 Wynn Macau, the Macau unit owned by Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts expects to have 50-60 VIP gaming tables when it opens its newest resort next week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas mogul who is set to open Macau's most expensive property yet, was speaking ahead of the August 22 official open of its $4 billion resort. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.