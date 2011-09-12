UPDATE 1-Wynn gets first approval for new Macau casino

(Adds details)
By Farah Master and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 12 Wynn Macau Ltd , a
unit of U.S. casino mogul Steve Wynn's Wynn Resorts Ltd
, has formally accepted the terms and agreement of a
land concession contract for its new billion-dollar Macau
casino.
The $16 billion dollar gaming company announced the initial
agreement for its Cotai property ahead of Macau rivals MGM China
Holdings Ltd , owned by U.S. gaming giant MGM Resorts
International , and SJM Holdings Ltd ,
controlled by the family of Macau kingpin Stanley Ho.
Out of Macau's six licensed casino operators, MGM and SJM
are also awaiting government clearance to build new properties
in the world's largest gaming market.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , Sands China Ltd
and Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd have
already built expansive resorts on Macau's developing Cotai
strip, increasingly drawing tourists away from the former
Portuguese colony's main peninsula.
"It is not a slam dunk at this stage. There is still risk
associated with all these big projects in terms of timing and
costs" said Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc gaming
analyst Philip Tulk in Hong Kong.
The next step would be securing labour, Tulk said, adding
that Wynn would potentially have to compete with three other
casino operators in building their properties, a challenge in
Macau's already constrained labour market.
Shares in Wynn Macau were down 4.1 percent by 0401 GMT on
Monday, tumbling off early gains. MGM China was down 5.1 percent
and SJM had fallen 4.3 percent, while Galaxy and Sands China
both dropped more than 7 percent. Hong Kong's main Hang Seng
Index was down 3.4 percent.
LABOUR CONCERNS
Wynn Macau, the second largest casino operator by market
capitalisation in the enclave an hour from Hong Kong by ferry,
said on Monday that it would pay $193.43 million to the Macau
government for use of land to develop its resort project.
Wynn said it had been given five years to complete
development of the land area, which spans 51 acres and is set to
become a resort containing a five-star hotel, gaming areas,
retail, entertainment, food and beverage, spa and convention
offerings
While the land premium disclosed is roughly double that paid
by Galaxy for its $2 billion Cotai casino, Tulk said, Wynn would
easily be able to fund initial expenses because of its $1
billion in cash stated at the end of June.
Melco Crown is also due to start building on a new Cotai
site, but timing has not been confirmed. Sands China is also
likely to start developing its last land parcel after the
completion of a new casino in Cotai opening next year.
J.P. Morgan gaming analyst Kenneth Fong in Hong Kong
said Wynn's new casino was likely to cost about $3 billion.
"The approval means Wynn can start initial soil testing and
construction work. Based on the experiences of other projects in
Macau of this size, we believe Wynn Cotai should be able to open
by the end of 2015," he said.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)