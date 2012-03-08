Judge rejects most Okada requests for Wynn docs

LAS VEGAS, March 8 Wynn Resorts Ltd
, locked in a legal battle with one-time largest
shareholder Kazuo Okada, won a round when a Nevada judge on
Thursday required the casino company to turn over just two pages
of the documents that Okada had requested.
Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez
rejected requests from Okada's legal team for documents prior to
the casino's 2002 initial public offering, and a raft of older
documents.
Lawyers for both sides convened in a Nevada courtroom on
Thursday for a hearing on Okada's lawsuit, which seeks access to
financial records around a large donation by the company to a
Macau university - a gift he says was inappropriate.