WYNN says Okada "recycling" old allegation

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
LOS ANGELES, June 15 Wynn Resorts Ltd responded to Kazuo Okada's motion for a preliminary injunction against Wynn by saying his former partner was recycling old allegations.
"Mr. Okada is recycling his previous baseless allegations in the press, while continuing to interfere with the judicial process by refusing to accept service of court documents. The facts clearly justify the carefully considered actions taken by the Wynn Board to redeem an unsuitable shareholder in order to protect the company and its shareholders," the company said in a statement.
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.