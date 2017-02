NEW YORK Feb 19 Wynn Resorts Ltd said it found that board member Kazuo Okada and his associates appeared to violate U.S. anti-corruption laws and forcibly bought back the Japanese gaming mogul's 20 percent stake in the company.

Wynn said the move came after a year-long investigation of Okada.

Wynn Resorts also filed a lawsuit against Okada, Aruze USA Inc and its parent company Universal Entertainment Corp for breach of fiduciary duty and related offenses.