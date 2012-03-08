UPDATE 1-Wynn Resorts sets shareholder meeting to oust Okada

By Sue Zeidler and Ronald Grover
LAS VEGAS, March 8 Wynn Resorts Ltd
, locked in a legal battle with one-time largest
shareholder Kazuo Okada, has set a special shareholder meeting
for late April or early May to try to oust the Japanese
businessman from its board, the company said in court documents
filed in Las Vegas.
Lawyers for both sides convened in a Nevada courtroom on
Thursday for a hearing on a lawsuit filed by Okada that seeks
access to financial records around a large donation by the
casino company to a Macau university - a gift he says was
inappropriate.
"If stockholders vote to remove Okada from the board, Okada
would immediately lose standing to inspect Wynn's books and
records through his petition," according to the Wynn filing,
obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Wynn's lawyers had also asked for a 60-day stay of any court
order to produce documents in Okada's case, "to consider Okada's
request with the benefit of full and complete information
regarding his status as a director, as a litigant, a competitor
and his apparent media campaign to share information with the
press."
Okada owned a 20 percent stake in the company before Wynn
unilaterally redeemed his shares on Feb. 24, after an internal
investigation by former FBI director Louis Freeh that alleged
Okada may have violated U.S. anti-corruption laws.
After that report was made public, directors at Wynn's Macau
subsidiary voted Okada off their board.
Okada opened hostilities by filing his lawsuit in January
against Wynn for blocking access to financial documents related
to a $135 million donation by Wynn Resorts to the University of
Macau.
Wynn's filing "reveals its intent to draw this process to
the point Okada is removed, thus eliminating its need to comply
with his inspection requests," Okada argued in his filings.