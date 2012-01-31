Wynn asks judge to oppose top investor's suit as legal battle heats up

* Wynn says Okada claims are "half-truths"
* Says board Ok'd Macau university donation in April 2011
* Okada rebuts Wynn claims, ready to defend in court
* Spat may endanger firm's future Japan development-analyst
* Court hearing on matter set for Feb 9
By Farah Master
Jan 31 Las Vegas tycoon Steve Wynn's Wynn
Resorts has urged a U.S. court to reject legal claims
made by its largest shareholder, adding fire to an escalating
public spat that could impact the future control of the $15
billion casino giant.
In a 117-page filing with the Clark County District Court in
Nevada, Wynn stated that Kazuo Okada, who holds a 20 percent
stake in the firm, was "utilising innuendo, hyperbole,
half-truths and sweeping generalisations" in his legal petition
that was filed on Jan. 11.
Okada, Wynn's longtime business partner who was formerly
known for his close relationship with the U.S. billionaire, sued
the company for denying him access to crucial financial
information and has objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million
company donation to the University of Macau.
The Japanese businessman owns more than double the stake of
Wynn Resorts stock than Wynn himself has. Okada filed his suit
through Aruze USA Inc -- a unit of his company Universal
Entertainment Corp, an arcade-game manufacturer and
developer of a multi-billion-dollar casino in the Philippines.
Responding in Monday's filing in Nevada, Wynn stated that
Nevada law did not give Okada the right to inspection and his
requests were "nothing more than stockholder inspection
requests, on behalf of Aruze."
"Nevada law does not afford Okada or any other individual
director the right to do an end run around the express statutory
limitations on stockholder inspection rights, or to play
detective, while unnecessarily distracting and burdening Wynn's
management with the endless task of satisfying his unfounded and
unarticulated 'concerns'," the filing said.
Wynn's donation to the University of Macau in 2011 was
approved by the boards of Wynn Resorts and Wynn Macau
on April 18 last year, with Okada the only member of the
12-person board who objected to the payment, according to the
latest filing.
OKADA FIRES BACK
In an email sent to Reuters on Tuesday, Aruze USA said that
as a member of the board of Wynn Resorts, Okada had the right to
inspect the corporate documents he deemed necessary to carry out
his duties as a director.
"The response of Wynn Resorts' management, while full of
colorful rhetoric, cannot explain this away. We look forward to
presenting our position to the Court," Aruze said.
Okada, a Hong Kong resident who made his fortune in Japanese
pachinkos, has also proposed four potential candidates for
election ahead of Wynn's 2012 shareholder meeting.
If these are endorsed, the Japanese businessman would be
pushing out high level executives including Wynn's Chief
Operating Officer Marc Schorr and Linda Chen, President of Wynn
International Marketing, whose terms expire this year.
Wynn, creator of the volcano-roaring Mirage and lavish
Bellagio in Las Vegas, upset shareholders more than 12 years ago
with overzealous spending on items including his $200 million
art collection, eating into profitability of his firm at the
time, Mirage Resorts.
Weighed by poor company earnings, Wynn agreed to sell out to
MGM Grand, now known as MGM Resorts International in
2000, before rebounding on the gaming stage with Wynn Resorts.
ASIA EXPANSION THREATENED?
Wynn, like Las Vegas and Macau rival Sheldon Adelson of Las
Vegas Sands, has expressed interest in cementing his
presence in emerging Asian gaming markets such as Japan and
South Korea should legalisation allow in the future.
Okada, who has been investing in Wynn Resorts since 2000, is
seen as key to the company's potential casino development in
Japan due to his vast business links and contacts.
The earthquake and tsunami-ravaged country has been
discussing legalising casinos to help contribute to
international tourism. Japan is a market that analysts say would
be highly lucrative and could generate revenues of over $40
billion a year.
"The negative relationship dynamics that have developed seem
serious enough to where it may put the company's future in Japan
in jeopardy," said Jonathan Galaviz, managing director and chief
economist at research firm Galaviz & Company.
"My guess is that this negative relationship issue with Wynn
Resorts will probably press Okada to develop a relationship with
another U.S. casino gaming company. Certainly Las Vegas Sands
has been very aggressive in their desire to do something in
Japan," said Galaviz, adding that he expected many large
corporates to be reaching out to Okada's organization.
Revenues from Wynn's property in Macau, the world's largest
gambling destination on the tip of China's southern coast,
accounts for 70 percent of Wynn Resort's total revenues. Wynn
currently does not have a presence in the fast-growing Singapore
market, where LVS has developed one of the world's most
profitable casinos.