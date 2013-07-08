U.S. SEC ends inquiry into Wynn Macau donation, no action taken

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 U.S. regulators
recommended no enforcement action against Wynn Resorts Ltd
after completing an informal inquiry into a complaint
about a $135 million donation the casino operator's Macau unit
made to a local university, the company said on Monday.
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's regional office
in Salt Lake City, Utah, began an investigation in February 2012
into allegations made by Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada, that
Wynn Resorts had made an improper $135 million donation to the
University of Macau.
The accusations by Okada, a former partner of Wynn Resorts
CEO Steve Wynn, surfaced in the course of a legal battle the two
tycoons fought in the United States and in the former Portuguese
enclave of Macau, the only Chinese city where gambling is legal.
"The company received a letter from the office stating that
the investigation had been completed with the Office
not intending to recommend any enforcement action against the
Company by the SEC," Wynn Resorts said in an SEC filing.
In February this year, Wynn Resorts said Nevada's gaming
regulator had completed its own investigation into Okada's
allegations, concluding that his accusations about potential
corruption centering on the university donation were unfounded.
Okada was not available for comment.