公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 02:18 BJT

Nevada judge won't block redemption of Okada's Wynn stake

LAS VEGAS Oct 2 A Nevada judge on Tuesday ruled against dissident Wynn Resorts Ltd shareholder Kazuo Okada's motion for an injunction against a forced redemption of his 20 percent stake in the casino company.

