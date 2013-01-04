Wynn Resorts sets Feb. 22 shareholder vote to remove Okada

LOS ANGELES Jan 3 Wynn Resorts on
Thursday said it set a Feb. 22 shareholder meeting to vote on a
proposal to remove dissident former shareholder and Japanese
billionaire Kazuo Okada from the casino company's board.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday,
Wynn said it has determined Okada is an "unsuitable person" and
that it is essential from a gaming regulatory standpoint to
remove him from the board.
Failure to take steps to separate the company from Okada and
his affiliates poses material risks to the company, the company
said in the filing.
Wynn and Okada, who heads Universal Entertainment Corp
, have been embroiled in several legal disputes since
January 2012. Wynn forcibly redeemed Okada's 20 percent stake in
the company at a 30 percent discount in February 2012 after an
internal investigation by former FBI director Louis Freeh found
Okada had allegedly violated U.S. anti-corruption laws.
Representatives for Okada were not immediately available.