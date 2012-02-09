Billionaire casino moguls to play best hand, in court

* Okada suing Wynn for access to financial records
* Lawsuit questions $135 mln donation to Macau University
* Lawsuit outcome closely watched by investors
* Wynn says Okada "disappointed" over Philippines casino
By Farah Master
Feb 8 Las Vegas tycoon Steve Wynn and his
biggest investor and former best friend Kazuo Okada go head to
head in court on Thursday in a case that has implications for
the control of the $15 billion Wynn Resorts Ltd gaming
empire.
The clash between the self-made billionaires - a Japanese
businessman who made his fortune off pachinko machines and the
American often credited with Las Vegas' modern-day makeover - is
the culmination of a dispute that began a few months ago and
that has transfixed the close-knit casino town.
Okada, who holds close to 20 percent of Wynn Resorts and is
suing to gain access to financial information, objects to an
"inappropriate" $135 million donation to the University of
Macau.
A resident of Hong Kong who made his fortune on pachinko
machines, the 69-year-old is also proposing four potential
candidates for the company's board, a move that could
potentially give him command of five out of 12 board seats.
For now, Wall Street appears content to watch the fight
unfold from the sidelines, with the shares of Wynn Resorts and
Hong Kong-listed unit Wynn Macau Ltd largely
unaffected. But analysts say the highly public spat, which has
already escalated to fiery rhetoric from both sides, could
weigh on Wynn's stock premium over rivals such as Las Vegas
Sands Corp and MGM Resorts International
.
"It does affect the premium. Wynn has had a premium over
Sands and other operators because it is considered to be the
blue chip operator with no corporate governance issues," said
Aaron Fischer, Director of Gaming and Leisure Research at the
CLSA brokerage in Hong Kong.
"With this kind of suit, it would reduce the premium, but
the outcome, I am not sure."
Wynn, who has snagged OJ Simpson's former lawyer Robert
Shapiro to lead his case, brushes off the claims from his
business partner of 12 years, calling them "hyperbole" and "half
truths," and is seeking to get the case dismissed.
Okada, chairman of Universal Entertainment Corp
-an arcade-game manufacturer in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has an 11 percent interest - holds more than double the
stake of Wynn held by its namesake.
FROM JUKEBOXES TO CASINOS
The falling out of the longtime friends - Wynn named a
restaurant after Okada in his Macau casino - took many in the
industry by surprise. The Japanese businessman helped pull Steve
Wynn back from the brink after he unloaded his Mirage casino to
MGM Grand a decade ago, after helping to transform sin-city
Vegas into a family-friendly destination.
Okada, an engineer by training who got his start fixing
jukeboxes, has one of four licenses for a casino in the
Philippines that Wynn says is at the heart of their falling-out.
The $2 billion venture in the Philippines is due for
completion in 2014 and will be Okada's first foray into
operating a casino rather than developing and manufacturing slot
and pachinko machines.
Wynn,70, the creator of such Strip icons as the
erupting-volcano at the Mirage and the lavish Bellagio casino
resort, brushed off Okada's lawsuit during a conference call to
investors. He said his Japanese partner was "dissatisfied" after
Wynn declined to work with him on his Philippines casino.
"We've always taken a very strong opinion about not wanting
to give the impression that Wynn Resorts was the developer of
the land that he's acquired in the Philippines," he said.
"And this has created some stress between us, unfortunately.
How it ends up, I don't know."
But a source directly linked to Okada said the Philippines
issue was not a factor in the lawsuit.
"HK$1 billion ($135 million) is a lot of money to donate to
one university from one company. This is what Mr Okada is
wondering," said the source, who declined to be identified.
Universal is also set to list in Hong Kong, but no specific
date has yet been given.
HOW THINGS SOURED
Some analysts say the legal fight is unlikely to impact Wynn
on an operational level.
"For now, the fight is just one big ego fighting against
another big ego," said an analyst who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Okada, who was worth $2.1 billion in 2011 according to
Forbes, said in a filing on Monday that it was his duty as a
director to inspect Wynn's books.
Wynn upset shareholders more than 12 years ago with
overzealous spending, including a $200 million art collection,
that ate into the profitability of his Mirage Resorts. He
ultimately lost control of the Mirage to MGM Grand and its
then-controlling shareholder, Kirk Kerkorian.
Ironically, it was Okada who helped bankroll Wynn's
comeback, which eventually produced the signature Wynn resorts
on the Strip and in Macau.
The friendship was so close that Steve Wynn
proclaimed in 2008: "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man that
I've ever met in my life. He's my partner and my friend. And
there is hardly anything that I won't do for him."
Now, all bets are off.