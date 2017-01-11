INSIGHT-In fight between casino moguls, a spotlight on the FBI

(Adds graphics and urls)
By Nathan Layne
Jan 11 In April 2015, a sworn statement
submitted in a Nevada lawsuit between rival casino moguls Steve
Wynn and Japan's Kazuo Okada contained an unusual assertion. Its
author said Wynn's head of security had asked to meet him in
Japan and then persuaded him to travel to the United States to
talk to federal agents pursuing a different matter: a criminal
bribery probe into Okada.
The person who provided the statement, Yoshitaka Fujihara,
then an executive at Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp.
, said he did not pay for his business-class flights,
lodging and meals for two meetings with the Federal Bureau of
Investigation in California. Wynn Resorts has since
acknowledged covering those costs and making other arrangements
for Fujihara, as well as other potential witnesses, to meet with
the FBI.
Fujihara's account helped prompt the judge in the Nevada
case to allow questioning into Wynn Resorts' role in
facilitating the separate criminal investigation into Okada. As
a result, the case has opened a rare window into the workings of
a U.S. overseas bribery probe and the role played by a company
in the investigation of a rival, according to a Reuters review
of court documents and interviews with people involved.
As previously reported by Reuters, the Federal Bureau of
Investigation has since 2012 been examining whether a $40
million payment from Okada-affiliated companies to a Manila
middleman was a bribe to secure tax breaks for his company's new
$2.4 billion casino in the Philippines. Under the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act, it is a crime for companies with U.S.
operations to bribe foreign government officials.
Okada has denied making improper payments, and no charges
have been brought. Fujihara, who has since left Universal, could
not be reached. Universal did not respond to requests for
comment or make Okada available for an interview.
The civil case in which Fujihara submitted his statement, at
the request of Okada's lawyers, stems from a prior business
relationship between the two casino titans that soured when Wynn
dismissed Okada from the board of Wynn Resorts in 2012. At the
time, Wynn claimed that Okada had spent over $100,000 to wine
and dine and provide gifts to Philippine gaming officials, and
filed suit claiming the Japanese billionaire had breached his
duties as a director. Okada said the payments were not illegal
and that his ouster was unjustified.
The criminal bribery investigation into Okada was initiated
after Wynn filed its civil suit, according to people familiar
with the probe. In a statement responding to Fujihara's
assertions, the Wynn Resorts head of security, James Stern, said
that he reported to FBI agents in Las Vegas around March 2012
that former Okada employees had contacted him with allegations
of wrongdoing more serious than those in the civil suit.
Stern, a former FBI agent himself who had postings in Tokyo
and speaks Japanese, said in his statement that he was later
contacted about a current Okada employee willing to talk. Stern
said his first encounter with Fujihara was in late November 2012
in a hotel room at the ANA Intercontinental Hotel in Tokyo.
Stern said he "explained that Wynn Resorts and I were
cooperating with the government's criminal investigation, and
inquired whether Mr. Fujihara was willing to speak to and meet
with investigators from the FBI."
He said Fujihara agreed to his request. Stern said he then
"coordinated arrangements" for Fujihara and another former Okada
associate, Toshihiko Kosaka, to travel to San Francisco to meet
with the FBI. Kosaka did not respond to a request for comment.
It was a role well suited to Stern, an expert interrogator
who had contacts within the Japanese police and was head of Asia
organized crime at the FBI before joining Wynn in 2007. All
told, he connected 11 current and former Okada employees with
the FBI by making introductions, organizing flights, scheduling
meetings, and covering expenses for these potential witnesses on
trips from Japan to locations such as Los Angeles, Hawaii and
Guam, according to people familiar with the situation.
Wynn Resorts spent more than $100,000 on travel, meals and
accommodations for the potential witnesses, according to an
Okada court filing that cited Wynn Resorts expense reports.
The total number of witnesses Stern brought to the FBI has
not been disclosed in the ongoing civil case. Fujihara is the
only former Okada associate to submit a statement to the court.
PAYING FOR TRAVEL
Overseas corruption probes are difficult for the United
States to conduct because of language differences, the
challenges and costs related to locating and interviewing
witnesses, and other issues, legal experts said. As a result,
the government leans on companies that are subject to the FCPA
to uncover and report foreign bribes on their own, and
corporations often assist investigations into wrongdoing by
their own employees or when they believe they are a victim of a
crime, the experts said.
But in interviews with half a dozen law professors and
former FCPA prosecutors, none said they had heard of a situation
in which federal agents had coordinated with a business rival of
a target company to contact witnesses and pay for their travel
to the United States in an overseas bribery investigation.
Such reliance could suggest that the government probe might
not have been pursued in the same way without the rival's help,
and that private interests were helping set the government's
agenda, these experts said. A spokesman for the U.S. Department
of Justice declined to comment.
Jay Albanese, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth
University, said the notion of introducing potential witnesses
to the FBI and paying for their travel fell into a legal gray
zone with no known precedent in cases brought under the FCPA in
federal court. "There is clearly an ethical boundary in the
methods by which witnesses and suspects who are foreign
nationals are brought to the U.S. when necessary for
interviews," Albanese said. "The law is not yet clear in this
area."
In court papers, Wynn Resorts said Stern acted as a
go-between and did not participate in any witness interviews
with the FBI, and that the company followed federal guidelines
for paying for travel and accommodations when assisting in an
investigation. It also cited a non-FCPA case in which a court
found a company's cooperation with a U.S. government
investigation of a rival with which the company was engaged in
civil litigation to be legitimate.
Philip Urofsky, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling,
said that while the nature of cooperation between Wynn and the
government in this case was "unusual," it was not necessarily
improper. "It doesn't mean there is anything wrong with it,"
said Urofsky, who as a former federal prosecutor oversaw FCPA
investigations. "It's clearly strategic."
'CORPORATE ESPIONAGE'
In court filings, Okada's legal team has sought to portray
Stern's work with the FBI as evidence of "corporate espionage"
aimed at discrediting Okada in the civil lawsuit, which could go
before a jury as early as this year. "We learned earlier this
year that Wynn Resorts had instigated and extensively
facilitated a federal criminal investigation," Okada lawyer
Stephen Peek said at a December 2015 court hearing.
Wynn Resorts' lawyers in court filings denied the
allegations of espionage. They argued that as a regulated casino
company, Wynn Resorts had an obligation to self-report suspected
criminal activity by a director, even if the alleged actions by
Okada were not directly related to his duties at Wynn Resorts.
A company spokesman, Michael Weaver, said it "acted
according to the law and regulations that govern its business in
reporting relevant information" to law enforcement authorities.
Wynn Resorts has claimed in court papers that the Okada side
is using the civil case in part to find out more about what the
government is doing in the criminal probe and prepare for a
possible defense. Okada's lawyers deny this.
The judge in the civil case, Elizabeth Gonzalez of Nevada's
Clark County District Court, rejected claims by Okada's lawyers
that Stern's contacts with potential witnesses were improper.
She said his actions did not violate the rules governing the
process by which evidence is exchanged in civil cases, known as
discovery.
But she has allowed continued questioning about Stern's
communications with witnesses and to the FBI. In a June 2015
hearing, Gonzalez said she had never seen a case in which a
company that considered itself harmed by alleged wrongdoing had
contributed such support to a criminal probe.
"I am familiar with victims assisting the government in
their investigation. I am unfamiliar with victims paying for
travel and lodging for parties associated with the person who's
being investigated," Gonzalez said. "I'm not saying it's
improper. I'm just saying I'm going to let them do the
discovery."
Stern has been ordered by the judge to provide more
testimony in the case.
(Reporting By Nathan Layne; Editing by Amy Stevens)