Casino operator Wynn Resorts slashes CEO Steve Wynn's salary

BRIEF-ITT declares Q2 dividend of 12.8 cents per share
* Declares second-quarter dividend of 12.8 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 20 Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd has slashed Chief Executive Steve Wynn's salary to $2.5 million per year from $4 million, a regulatory filing showed.
The company also extended the billionaire casino mogul's contract for two more years, till October 24, 2022. (1.usa.gov/1DZIIZk)
Wynn, 72, is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
He will also now have to pay to use the company jet for personal purposes, though the filing outlined a $250,000 credit per year that he will receive to offset the reimbursement charges. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million
* Qtrly revenue $231.1 million versus $208.5 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)