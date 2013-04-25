Wynn Resorts posts higher quarterly profit

April 25 Wynn Resorts Ltd posted a higher quarterly profit as gamblers flocked to its casinos in Las Vegas and Macau.

Net income rose to $203.0 million, or $2.00 per share from $140.6 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, net income rose to $205.6 million, or $2.03 per share, from $151.9 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose about 5 percent to $1.38 billion.