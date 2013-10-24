Macau casinos boost Wynn Resorts revenue

Oct 24 Wynn Resorts Ltd reported a 7
percent rise in quarterly revenue as gamblers flocked to its
casinos in Macau.
Revenue at Wynn's Macau casinos rose about 10 percent to
$997.6 million in the third quarter, accounting for more than 70
percent of the company's total revenue.
Net income rose to $182 million, or $1.79 per share, from
$112 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company controlled by Chief Executive
Steve Wynn earned $1.84 per share, beating analysts' average
estimate of $1.66, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $1.39 billion exceeded average market forecast
of $1.36 billion.