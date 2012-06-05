Wynn Macau says new casino resort to cost $4 billion

MACAU, June 5 U.S. casino magnate Steve Wynn,
head of Wynn Resorts Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd,
said on Tuesday that the company's latest casino resort in the
former Portuguese enclave will cost $4 billion, as it bets on
continued growth in the world's largest gambling destination.
In a media briefing at Wynn's Macau casino, the 70-year-old
chairman and chief executive added that the property would
provide a return on investment despite the current economic
climate.
Wynn is betting on business in Macau to drive growth in his
casino empire and help make up for flagging revenue at the
company's Las Vegas operations.
Macau, located on the tip of China's southern coast, has
been a boon for casino operators, raking in more than five times
the revenue that Vegas does as mainland visitors flock to the
only Chinese city where they can casino-gamble legally.