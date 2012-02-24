Okada not to attend Wynn Macau board meeting

LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Billionaire Kazuo Okada said on Thursday he would not attend the special meeting of Wynn Macau Ltd's board of directors meeting, where the agenda item was to remove him as a director.

In a letter to the board, Okada said it was clear the result of the vote was already predetermined and that the decision to remove him as a director was based on false and misleading assertions. The special board meeting was called as a result of an escalating battle between Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn and his former friend and partner Okada.