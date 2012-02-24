Okada not to attend Wynn Macau board meeting

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile reports brokered private placement
* Siyata Mobile Inc - offering will seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 million at $0.40 per unit
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Billionaire Kazuo Okada said on Thursday he would not attend the special meeting of Wynn Macau Ltd's board of directors meeting, where the agenda item was to remove him as a director.
In a letter to the board, Okada said it was clear the result of the vote was already predetermined and that the decision to remove him as a director was based on false and misleading assertions. The special board meeting was called as a result of an escalating battle between Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn and his former friend and partner Okada.
* Siyata Mobile Inc - offering will seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 million at $0.40 per unit
* Level 3 Communications Inc- on February 22 unit entered into a twelfth amendment agreement to existing credit agreement - sec filing
* Raytheon- Will operate, maintain cobra king radar aboard United States naval ship Howard O. Lorenzen and Gray Star radar aboard USNS Invincible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: