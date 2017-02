Feb 3 Three months ended December 31, 2011 Net profit 239.91 vs 208.81 Total Operating revenues 995.52 vs 912.15 Company name Wynn Macau Ltd. NOTE - Casino operator Wynn Macau is the Macau unit of Wynn Resorts. It was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Oct. 9, 2009.(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)