公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts shares up 4.2 percent after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 24 Wynn Resorts Ltd : * Shares up 4.2 percent after the bell

