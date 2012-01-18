UPDATE 1-Aruze USA seeks 3 Wynn Resorts board seats

BRIEF-ECOMDASH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES
* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Aruze USA Inc, a unit of Universal Entertainment Corp, nominated three candidates to Wynn Resorts' board on Wednesday, a week after it disclosed a 20 percent stake in the U.S. casino operator, according to a regulatory filing.
Universal Entertainment, whose Chairman Kazuo Okada is embroiled in legal dispute with the Las Vegas-based company, is Wynn Resorts' longtime Japanese business partner.
Okada had been removed as Wynn's vice-chairman last October.
In a lawsuit disclosed earlier this month, Okada said he sought records related to his investment in Wynn Resorts and objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million donation to the University of Macau.
Okada was, however, rebuffed when he asked to review the books and accounts related to that transaction and others.
Wynn Resorts shares rose marginally to $117.48 after the bell. They closed at $116.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1 For the first time in four years, the world's biggest miners are awash in cash, riding a wave of cost cuts and a recovery in raw material prices from coal to zinc last year.
* Pier 1 Imports recalls about 363,000 units of glass knobs due to laceration hazard