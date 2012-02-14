Wynn downplays U.S. SEC inquiry, hits Okada claims

* Wynn says media attention caught eye of regulators
* SEC inquiry requires Wynn to keep all documents regarding
donation
* Wynn says donation reviewed to ensure compliance
By Ronald Grover and Farah Master
LOS ANGELES/HONG KONG, Feb 14 Wynn Resorts
Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn played down a U.S.
regulatory inquiry into a company donation at the heart of a
bitter legal battle embroiling his $15 billion casino empire,
hitting back at his largest shareholder and accuser in a memo to
employees.
On Monday, Wynn Resorts said it had received a letter from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asking it to
preserve information about any company donations as well as
details of its gaming licenses in Macau.
Wynn, 70, sent a memo to employees in response to the
informal SEC inquiry. This marks the latest twist in a
high-profile spat between the Las Vegas tycoon and Kazuo Okada,
a Japanese businessman who made his fortune in pachinko
machines, that has implications over future control of Wynn
Resorts.
In the memo obtained by Reuters, Wynn said his main investor
and former best friend had defied the wishes of the company's
board by developing a casino project in the Philippines. He also
defended Wynn Resorts' $135 million donation to the University
of Macau, saying it complied with all "applicable laws and
regulations."
Wynn, who is widely credited with reinventing the modern Las
Vegas strip, added that Okada had only voted against the
donation because of the duration of the payments, to be made
over 11 years, and not because of "its propriety."
Okada, an engineer by training who got his start fixing
jukeboxes, has one of four licenses for a casino in the
Philippines that Wynn says is at the core of the tussle.
Wynn reiterated this in the memo and said his business
partner of 12 years had become a competitor.
"In breaking ground recently on his Philippine project, Mr.
Okada not only defied the wishes of the board, he became a
significant new competitor," he wrote in the memo.
A spokesman for Okada had no comment on the SEC inquiry.
The SEC inquiry is a first for Wynn Resorts, which some
analysts say has a cleaner track record than rivals such as Las
Vegas Sands Corp .
Las Vegas Sands' operations in Macau, the world's biggest
gambling hub, are being probed by the SEC and the U.S Department
of Justice -- with allegations of potential illegal dealings
with a public official.
Okada, who owns more than double the stake of Wynn Resorts
held by its namesake, highlighted the donation in legal filings,
saying it was "inappropriate" since the university sits on
government land.
Macau, the world's largest gaming market, is critical to
Wynn's profits. The company accrues the bulk of its revenue from
its Wynn Macau subsidiary on the back of unflagging
demand from wealthy Chinese gamblers.
The tiny former Portuguese colony, situated on the tip of
China's southern coast is the only place in China where citizens
are legally allowed to gamble, resulting in revenue that dwarfs
Las Vegas at least five times over.
PHILIPPINES COMPETITION
Okada, who is developing the $2 billion casino resort in the
Philippines, is chairman of Universal Entertainment Corp
, an arcade-game manufacturer in which Goldman Sachs
Group Inc has an 11 percent interest.
Universal is the largest shareholder in Wynn, with a stake
of 19.7 percent and the owner of the Philippines project.
Okada, a Hong Kong resident whom Forbes said was worth $2.1
billion in 2011, has also said he plans to nominate four Wynn
Resorts director candidates, a move that could potentially give
him substantial control of the board.
Okada's Aruze USA Inc, a unit of Universal Entertainment
said in a filing to SEC on Jan. 18: "Pursuant to Section 2(a) of
the Stockholders Agreement, Mr. Wynn is required to endorse and
vote his shares and Ms. Wynn's shares in favour of nominees
designated by Aruze that represent a minority of the board."
Wynn, in his memo, said Okada had taken steps to publicize
his efforts by hiring a publicity firm in the United States.
"In light of the media attention that Mr. Okada has recently
generated, it is not surprising that his disagreements with the
company have caught the attention of regulators," the memo said.
Shares of Wynn Macau closed up 1.7 percent, outperforming
casino peers and the benchmark Hang Seng index, which was up 0.2
percent. Wynn Resorts shares were down 0.4 percent at $109.62 in
morning Nasdaq trading.
A source close to Wynn said that while the donation amount
seemed like a lot, the amount Wynn Macau pays in gaming taxes is
far more substantial and puts the donation in perspective.
"Wynn Macau paid $1.85 billion in gaming taxes to Macau last
year," he said. "That's billion with a B. Okada is raising
questions about a $10 million donation to a school?"
The donation consists of an initial payment plus annual
installments of about $10 million over the 11 years.
It is not unusual for casino tycoons to make donations to
Macau institutions.
Lui Che Woo, chairman of Macau casino firm Galaxy
Entertainment, and Stanley Ho of local gaming giant
SJM have both made payments to the University of
Macau, but have done so through their own personal funds.