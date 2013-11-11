Wynn ditches plans for casinos in Pennsylvania

LOS ANGELES Nov 11 Wynn Resorts Ltd
said on Monday it is withdrawing its gaming licensing
applications in Pennsylvania to pursue business opportunities in
other markets partly because of potential competitors from
nearby New York state.
In a statement, the casino operator said its board had
considered the Philadelphia market performance over the past
year and competition that could come from the recent approval of
gaming in New York state.
Philadelphia was the sixth-largest U.S. casino market last
year, according to the American Gaming Association. New York
earlier this year legalized new resort-style casinos in an
effort to revive a stagnant economy north of New York City.