UPDATE 3-X5 Retail cuts full-year sales outlook

* Sees sales growth of 35 pct, vs 40 pct previously

* Blames deteriorating economic conditions

* Says margins could be hit in Q4 due to price cuts

* Shares down 10 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Maria Kiselyova and John Bowker

MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russian food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) cut its full-year revenue growth forecast as worsening economic conditions began to have an impact at the till, an early sign Russian consumers have been tightening their belts ahead of a possible downturn.

The company, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, said full-year gross rouble sales growth would now be closer to 35 percent, down from an earlier target of 40 percent.

It also said margins were likely to take a hit from a planned price-cutting campaign aimed at keeping customers, although it declined to give further detail.

"Our main concern is that consumers are already showing weakness ... Normally, in September, shoppers return to the cities and shop, but September was not looking bright," Chief Executive Andrey Gusev told analysts on a conference call.

He said the depreciation of the rouble, now flirting with two year lows, and the failure of incomes to keep up with rising inflation were just two of the factors at play.

X5's London-listed stock was down 10.8 percent at $23.98 by 1250 GMT, while the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 retail index was up 0.75 percent.

The slump knocked around $730 million off X5's valuation, and extended year to date losses past 50 percent.

"This is a very significant forecast downgrade. With stable margins, it kills 10 to 15 percent of net profit. If margins fall and the forex is unfavourable, they may be even 30 percent short of earlier net profit expectations," said Natalya Zagvozdina, analyst at Renaissance Capital.

Some analysts were taken aback by the downgrade, telling Gusev during the call that economic data had yet to support such gloomy predictions.

Russian retail sales were up 7.8 percent in August, compared to 5.7 percent in July.

"We believe that poor macro could be an excuse, while the real reasons for X5 talking down guidance for both top line growth and margins might be internal," said VTB analyst Maria Kolbina.

Analysts have expressed concern that integration of the $1.65 billion acquisition Kopeika has had a negative impact on operations and may not yield benefits until next year.

The company also recently replaced long-term chief executive Lev Khasis -- now at Wal-Mart .

Russia has trimmed its GDP forecasts for 2011 as concerns over the health of the U.S. economy and financial turmoil in the euro zone take their toll on emerging markets.

X5 and rival Magnit have both embarked on a breakneck expansion plan to take advantage of early year signs of consumer spending growth.

X5 said on Monday it had yet to pause the programme, reiterating a target of 540 store openings in 2011.

CUT PRICES

X5 is among the very first Russian companies to publicly warn of the risks of a major slowdown in the economy -- a trend that is already prevalent in Western markets.

The UK's biggest retailer Tesco last week posted one of its biggest ever quarterly falls in underlying sales, while France's Carrefour will report Q3 trading later this week following a string of profit warnings.

X5's third-quarter sales grew 32 percent in rouble terms to 105 billion roubles ($3.3 billion), a slowdown from a 41 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Like-for-like sales increased 4 percent during the same period, compared to a 10 percent rise in the second quarter.

"The results are worse than our expectations -- we had been expecting (Q3) sales growth of not more than 35 percent but at 32 percent they are worse even than low expectations," Zagvozdina said.

X5 said it would cut prices to keep thrifty customers coming to its stores and warned that would "adversely affect X5's margins in Q4 2011". ($1=32.050 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)