Noble, TPG back former Xstrata boss's new mining venture

LONDON, Sept 30 Trading house Noble
and private equity group TPG have each invested $500 million in
a new mining venture led by former executives of miner Xstrata,
including former boss Mick Davis.
Davis had long indicated he would not be leaving mining,
after building Xstrata from a $500 million collection of zinc
and ferrochrome assets into the world's fourth-largest
diversified miner, before it was taken over by major shareholder
Glencore in a deal earlier completed this year.
In a statement on Monday, the companies said X2 Resources
planned to create a "mid-tier diversified miner and metals
group", whose output would eventually be marketed by Noble.